Winter Weather Advisory Issued Ahead of Saturday Snow

Good morning,

Overnight weather data continues to point to some accumulating snow on Saturday. While not a “major” storm, we’ll see several inches of snow in most location by the time the storm exits Saturday night.

NEW THIS MORNING:

A “Winter Weather Advisory” has been issued for most of southern New England from 4am Saturday to 7am Sunday. A winter weather advisory is issued when travel issues are expected to arise, including reduced visibility and some slippery travel.

TIMING:

The timing is looking slightly quicker, with the bulk of the snow/mix now expected to fall during the day Saturday and into Saturday evening.

Snow arrives from south to north early Saturday morning.

Steady, widespread snow is expected from late morning through early evening. During the afternoon and evening, however, snow may mix with or change to rain south and east of Providence.

Snow will taper later Saturday evening and night, before ending by Sunday morning

Much of the day, the roads may remain mostly wet, with the bulk of the accumulations on the grass and car tops. However, once the sun sets, roads may become slushy and slick, Highest totals are expected to be in areas that remain ALL SNOW. The totals will be lower near the coast where more mixing with rain is expected. So while most areas are expected to see several inches of snow, we’ll be closer to 2″ near the coast and near 3-5″ farther inland. In fact, areas northwest of Providence could see as much as 5-7″ of snow.

Please continue to stay tuned for more updates!