UPDATE: Snowfall Forecast

While snow will fall for all of us at times today, there will likely be some periods where it changes over to rain along the coast. For Providence and points northwest, it will likely stay snow for most of the time. Here is a timeline:

If you are getting ready for the holidays and have shopping plans, the earlier part of the day is better than the later part of the day. There will be some light to moderate snow this morning so be careful driving, though most accumulation will probably be limited to grass and car tops. By late morning and especially into the afternoon, the snow will start to come down steadier.

By late afternoon and especially this evening, there will likely be some snow covered roads. This does not mean that roads will be impassible, but it’s probably a good idea to allow some extra time for travel. At this point, there will likely be some mixing with rain along the south coast, especially from Little Compton and points east.

Late tonight into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday, one final burst of snow is possible:

By the pre-dawn hours of Sunday, here is how much snow you can expect:

Please keep checking back online, we will be posting update through out the day. -Pete Mangione