A Few More Snow Chances, But Not Much Snow

Sometimes it’s like Mother Nature just turns a switch and, boom, winter arrives. That’s what we have for the week ahead. After our first significant snowfall of the season over the weekend, we have several more chances for snow this week, and some pretty cold temperatures, too.

Our first batch of snow is associated with a weak weather system currently moving across the Great Lakes. The storm will push through the Northeast overnight and Monday morning, bringing some snow showers with it.

During the Monday morning commute, you may see some of those snow showers; although nothing more than a coating of snow is expected.

The weather system will be a quick-mover….skies will be clearing for the afternoon. Highs Monday will be up around 40.

The quiet weather of Monday afternoon will be short-lived. Many of the computer models we look at for guidance indicate that a storm system will be developing right over New England Monday night through Tuesday. What this means for us is a quick bout of snow and/or a mix which will turn to all rain. The main area of low pressure associated with this storm will travel from Upstate New York to the Gulf of Maine through Tuesday. A path like this typically brings in some milder air. So, we’ll start with snow and end up with rain.

Snow is expected to develop in Southern New England late Monday night and Tuesday morning, possibly impacting the morning commute (especially away from the south coast).

Warm air will quickly turn any frozen precipitation to all rain through the morning with minimal snow accumulations left behind. Anywhere away from the south coast could see an inch or less of snow Tuesday morning, including in the Providence metro area. The time frame for this snow is 4-8AM, but keep in mind, it will be turning to rain from south to north through the morning.

By afternoon, our area should be getting all rain. The rain should mostly end by Tuesday evening.





That storm system will continue to strengthen as it moves into the Gulf of Maine and then the Canadian Maritimes on Wednesday. Behind the storm, much colder air will move into the region as winds increase on Wednesday. Highs Wednesday afternoon may only be in the 20s and with the winds, wind chill factors will be in the teens.

We do have another snow chance Thursday night into Friday morning, but that one is a bit up in the air, at this point…pun intended.

Winter has arrived, and whether you like the cold and snow or not, you’ll have to deal with it.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo