Winter Wonderland Today; More Snow in Our Near-Future

A winter wonderland today! Once the Sun popped up, we were greeted to a beautiful scene here in Southern New England. Above is the Sun rising over Narragansett Sunday morning with a picturesque, wintry landscape below.

As expected, snowfall totals were wide-ranging….only a little snow near the coast, and quite a bit inland.

Westerly and South Kingstown both ended up with an inch or two while North Smithfield, Foster and Burrillville got 4-6″. The south coast saw more in the way of rain and sleet than inland areas of Rhode Island.

Expect increasing amounts of sunshine today with highs in the upper 30s. Skies will remain mainly clear this evening, too.

Late in the night, more clouds will arrive, and we may actually have a few snow showers in the area; although no accumulating snow is expected.

By the afternoon on Monday, the sun will have returned and temperatures will rise into the upper 30s. Expect clear skies into Monday evening, as well.

Then, Monday night, more clouds arrive as a developing storm system moves overhead. Initially on Tuesday morning, we could get some snow, and an inch or two is possible northwest of Providence. However, rain will be taking over through the morning.

By mid-day Tuesday, rain will likely be widespread across the region with wet weather all the way up into central Massachusetts.

The Tuesday storm system will continue to develop overhead, but the precipitation in our area will end by late day. The storm will continue to strengthen Tuesday night into Wednesday, creating strong winds in our area which will bring much colder air into the region.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo