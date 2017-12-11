Rain Tuesday; a little ice in northwest RI; Frigid Wednesday

Good Evening from chief meteorologist Tony Petrarca.

Very active weather, especially next 48 hours…

Rain moves in Tuesday, initially light, but becoming heavier from late morning and into the afternoon hours. While we do expect a milder day, temperatures very early in the morning may still be close to freezing. The net result will be a “brief” period of light icing confined to far northwest Rhode Island. It wont take long for these temps to rise well above freezing in northern suburbs.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM 4AM TUESDAY TILL 9AM FOR FREEZING RAIN NORTHWEST RI.

A BRIEF PERIOD OF LIGHT ICING POSSIBLE AROUND DAWN

MORNING COMMUTE FORECAST

TUESDAY AFTERNOON FORECAST: WIDESPREAD RAIN, VERY MILD

EARLY MORNING TEMPS BRIEFLY NEAR FREEZING NORTHWEST R.I.

RAIN BECOMES HEAVIER BY NOON

Despite mild temperatures Tuesday, an Arctic Cold Front will move thru late Tuesday night, early Wednesday morning with a quick snow squall followed by a blast of cold air and strong wind gusts…

WIND CHILL VALUES BY WEDNESDAY EVENING….BRRRRRRR

WIND GUSTS WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. 35-45 MPH…..GUSTS TO 50 MPH POSSIBLE

Tony Petrarca