Rain for the Afternoon, Some Heavy

The threat of wintry weather is gone for now, but rain will continue through the afternoon, and some of that rain could be heavy.

A storm system organizing over the Northeast United States will continue to push eastward. This storm will move eastward through the night, intensifying further and dragging a strong cold front through the region early this evening.

Ahead of the system, rain showers will become widespread through Tuesday afternoon and some of that rain could become heavy at times. A rumble of thunder is not out of the question.

Showers are still possible during the evening commute, but they start to become more widely scattered in nature.

Still, later this evening, a rain shower or two are possible, and with the colder air catching up to the showers, a switch to snow is possible.

Wednesday looks much colder and windy with wind chills in the teens at times.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo