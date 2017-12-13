Very Light Snow Early Thursday. Minor Amounts

Good evening from chief meteorologist Tony Petrarca..

Tracking a weak and fast moving storm system which will bring a period of very light snow from 4AM until 10AM Thursday. Since the system is fast moving and weak, large amounts of snow are NOT expected. Also the air over New England remains very dry and that will also limit the snow amounts

Highest chances for some modest accumulation will be along the south shore and southern most suburbs. Less snow the further inland and northward. Keep in mind it doesn’t take much snow to create slippery travel. The road surfaces right now are very cold, so as the snow starts, the ground will get coated quickly with flakes not melting on contact:

Here is what we are expecting:

Thursday Time Table

Weak storm in the Midwest now will pass off our coast early Thursday morning

Minor Amounts Expected…less north, a bit more along immediate south shore from Westerly to New Bedford

Light snow expected for the early portion of morning commute…ends between 9AM-10AM

Thursday Afternoon looks clear, dry and still very cold

Tony Petrarca