Some Black Ice Possible Tonight

The snow is done for the day but there is a chance of black ice tonight. The sun helped melt some of the snow today leading to puddles and slush at at various intersections and parking lots. This will likely freeze and turn to ice tonight. Some of the roads will be OK because the breezes from the west helped dry things out, but there may be some icy areas. Please be careful driving, and also walking on steps, sidewalks, and driveways. Lows tonight will dip in the teen in Providence, and there will likely be some single digits outside of Providence. We will post more details on this blog post later on tonight to detail the rest of the week and weekend. -Pete Mangione

