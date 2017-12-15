Friday Evening Snow Update. 1-3″ South. Less North

Good Evening from chief meteorologist Tony Petrarca..

Forecast remains on track as light to at times moderate snow covers our area. Getting reports of slippery roads and a few accidents too.

Here’s where we stand…

Latest radar as of 8:45PM shows heavier snow approaching southern RI now with poor travel there

This is a fast moving system which will be moving out by Midnight

Accumulating snow will continue thru 10PM…then tapper off from west to east with clearing overnight

Amounts will be slightly higher points south of Warwick and along south shore…less further northward

Accumulation forecast remains same…amounts as little as 1 inch to as much as 2-3″ in areas in pink. Further northward amounts will range from coatings to 1 inch

Weak storm well offshore as of 830PM will move out just after midnight with clearing skies later Tonight

Dry weather is back with sunshine Saturday and most of Sunday

Tony Petrarca