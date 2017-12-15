More Snow Friday Evening

We’ve had two bouts of accumulating snow so far this season, and a third arrives by Friday evening.

An area of low pressure will move from the Carolinas to southeast of New England by 7pm Friday. While most of the day will be dry, clouds will thicken through the day. Light snow is possible along the south coast just before sunset and the evening commute.

From Westerly and Block Island to Newport and New Bedford, snow is possible by late afternoon. Most of the evening commute should be okay, but any snow will likely stick right away, so use extra caution while driving late this afternoon and evening.

Snow overspreads Southeast New England during the evening, the steadiest after 7PM. We’ll be seeing all snow with this quick-hitting storm; although a little rain is possible on Nantucket.

By midnight, snow will be winding down in Rhode Island, but still going in Southeastern Massachusetts.

How much? In the Providence area and locations south and east of the city, 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible. The snow could come down a little heavier at times and roadways will likely become slick. We’re expecting a little less snow to the north and west of Providence…a coating to an inch there.

By Saturday morning, the snow and clouds should be gone. Saturday looks bright and dry with highs in the 30s.

Beyond the snow Friday evening, there is no obvious signs of accumulating snow here in Southern New England, but some snow (and rain) is possible Monday and Tuesday.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo