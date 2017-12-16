Dry With A Chilly Breeze Saturday, Light Wintry Mix Possible Sunday Night into Monday AM

Snowfall totals generally ranged between a coating to 2 inches of snow Friday night.

There may be a few slick spots, but Saturday won’t be a bad day with mostly to partly sunny skies. If you are doing some holiday shopping, breezes will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to around 25 mph; this will make if FEEL like it’s in the 20s for a good part of the day.

Sunday will be a cool day, but the winds will be calmer than Saturday with highs in the low 30s. Sunday night, some light snow is possible, but this could change to scattered rain showers on Monday.

During this transition, some freezing drizzle is possible for the Monday morning commute. We are not expecting snow accumulations from this system, it could be just a matter of inconvenient timing.Stay tuned!

-Pete Mangione