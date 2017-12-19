Active Stretch Of Weather Friday Thru Christmas Day.

From chief meteorologist Tony Petrarca…

After reaching 53 degrees Tuesday afternoon, cooler to colder weather will settle in next few days along with dry skies. A more active stretch of weather is expected starting Friday and extending into Christmas Monday….Infact a real “roller coaster weather ride” is expected in that 4 day period.

Here are some of the weather items to expect Friday into Monday



Rain, Sleet, Freezing Rain ,Snow, Brief sunshine

Gusty winds 35-40 mph

Cold start Friday, then temps soar to near 60 Saturday evening

Temps cool back down by Christmas

Weather travel impacts at airports and highways

Shopping weather both Wednesday and Thursday looks good

Cool Dry Sunny Weather Expected Wednesday. Highs Upper 30s rto



Thursday Will Remain Dry But Colder

FRIDAY MORNING: Enough Cold Air Will Linger To Support A Light Mix Of Frozen Precipitation Friday Morning and Afternoon. Untreated roads may get slippery.



SATURDAY: Gusty Southerly Winds Will Transport Very Mild Air And Lots Of Moisture, Producing Rain Showers, Heavy At Times. Temperatures May Approach 60 By Evening

We will dry out for a time Christmas Eve Sunday before rain showers return Sunday Night. On Christmas day a storm will slide offshore and may graze our area with a rain-snow mixture. Since this is still 5-6 days out, there is still some uncertainty with Monday’s weather, so stay tuned.

Tony Petrarca