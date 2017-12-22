Snow Chances Increasing for Christmas

We’ve spent a lot of time this week blogging about the Friday/Saturday storm impacts. You can look over Tony’s blog last night if you want more info:

It’s been 15-years since we’ve seen an accumulating snowfall in southern New England on Christmas day. Will this be our year? Odds are increasing for at least parts of our area.

Here’s the set-up:

We’re looking at an area of low pressure developing along a cold front.

That low pressure/storm is slated to pass near or off-shore of southern New England Christmas morning.

Before strengthening into a more potent storm off the coast of Maine Monday afternoon and evening.

Depending on the track and intensity of the storm, some accumulating snow (and/or rain) is possible.

The European ensemble probability of 1″ or more of snow from 7pm Sunday to 7pm Monday continues to go up for New England…. in fact, it’s now greater than 50% for most areas away from the coast.

The probability of 3″ or more of snow has ticked up, too.

There is still a lot of disagreement between models and model runs concerning the storm track. Here’s a look at the ensemble low locations plotted for Christmas morning… from passing over the coast to staying well off-shore, there is still a range of possibilities.

The storm track will help determine where the rain/snow line sets up. A track closer to the coast would pull in warm air and increasing our chances for rain, while a track further off-shore (but not too far) would favor mostly snow.

So, as of Friday morning, the greatest chance for accumulating snow looks to be north and west of Providence.

It doesn’t look like a blockbuster storm, but I could see some spots getting anywhere from a couple of inches to moderate accumulations if all the ingredients come together.

TIMING:

This could change some, but the best shot for snow looks to be from midnight to noon on Christmas. Stay tuned!