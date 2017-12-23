Are You Dreaming of a Slushy Christmas?

It’s very possible it will be snowing as Santa goes to work early Monday morning. It’s also possible that while the kids are tearing open their presents later Monday morning that it will be raining. For those wanting a White Christmas, is a Slushy Christmas okay?

Two weather systems will combine to create a storm system which will bring snow and rain to Southern New England Sunday night and Monday morning. The low near the New Jersey coast early Monday morning will move right over Southern New England, a track which favors rain.

If you have last minute things to pick up on Sunday, the weather looks fine. There could be a little patchy ice around dawn, but the day looks dry with increasing clouds.

Most of Sunday evening looks dry, too. Snow and rain will begin to develop after 10PM, however.

Still, traveling Sunday evening looks okay as temperatures should be above freezing and any precipitation should be light. The snow and rain will become more widespread by midnight, however.

If you’re headed to midnight Mass, snow could be falling and snow will continue to fall across a wide area of Rhode Island and Massachusetts through 2AM, while Santa flies through our part of the world.

Notice in the computer model projection above that areas south and east of Providence will likely see rain or mainly rain. Some snow flakes may be mixing with the rain at times, but communities like Newport and New Bedford will likely not have a White or even a Slushy Christmas this year. Historically, Newport and New Bedford only have about a 9% chance of having a White Christmas.

The changeover to rain will continue from south to north early Monday morning as the low pressure center gets closer.

It looks like most of the area will see rain drops as opposed to snow flakes Monday morning around 8AM (above). Any snow that does fall and accumulates will become slushy.

By noon on Christmas Day, most of the rain is gone and we’ll begin to dry out as winds pick up.

So how much snow are we talking about? A coating to 1″ of snow is possible in the Providence area to Taunton. North and west of the city, however, could see 2-4″. Communities such as Glocester, Burrillville, Woonsocket, North Smithfield and Cumberland could all see a few inches of snow before that changeover to rain. Keep in mind that you may not see all this snow…..it will likely get compacted down by the rain. Very little snow is expected along the coasts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

While the likelihood of a White Christmas is small in Providence, it will be a little higher in northern Rhode Island. Please do be careful Christmas morning as roads could be snow-covered or slushy.

Merry Christmas!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santa