High Wind Warning at Coast Christmas Day, Rain/Snow Mix On Track

In addition to the wind advisory for inland areas, a High Wind Warning has been issued for the south coast (from the morning through the late afternoon) where gusts of over 50 mph are possible on Christmas Day. There will be a potential for scattered tree damage and power outages. Even for inland areas, gusts over 40 mph are possible during the afternoon with the sun comes out.

A rain/snow mix will move in tonight, likely just before or just after midnight mass. If you are looking for the mood setting snow on the way to or from church, you are more likely to see it for areas north of Providence but there is a chance some flakes will by flying in the Capital City. It will likely fall as mostly rain at the south coast. The rain snow mix will continue overnight, favoring mostly rain, but Providence and points north will likely mix in some snow at times. By around 7AM Christmas morning, it will likely be falling as mostly rain so areas that do get accumulation may have a lot of it washed away.

One Final Burst of Snow?

As colder air rushes in from the north overhead, one last final burst is possible from about 8AM to 1PM. There is even a slight chance of some thunder-snow! (Although the best chance of thundersnow will be north of our viewing area.)

This final burst COULD put down a quick coating or an inch, especially in northern Rhode Island and northern Bristol County Massachusetts. So when you look at this accumulation map below, this includes this final potential burst….in fact that is where the majority of our accumulation may come from.

Stay tuned! -Pete Mangione