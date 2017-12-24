What Are We Getting for Christmas? A Mixed Bag of Rain and Snow

Merry Christmas Eve! New data continues to show a mixed bag of rain and snow from Christmas Eve into Christmas. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern Rhode Island only for late tonight into Monday afternoon.

A Wind Advisory starts Monday afternoon (Christmas Day) and goes until Christmas night. As sun moves in on Monday afternoon, gusts between 40-45 are possible until Monday night. So it will be a windy drive if you are heading to or from Christmas Dinner on Monday afternoon and Monday night..

Here is our latest snowfall accumulation forecast.

Timing

If you are looking for some mood setting Christmas snow, there will be a good chance of some snow for inland areas starting right around the time of midnight Mass tonight.

Along the south coast, this will likely be in the form of rain. Rain will mix with snow overnight into early Christmas morning.

From Providence down to the south coast, a lot of this will probably fall as rain into early Christmas morning. So if you are waking up early Christmas morning and want a White Christmas, your best chance would be north and west of 295. For much of the area, rain will likely wash a lot of the snow away that fell overnight. One final burst of snow is possible late Monday morning into early Monday afternoon as some colder air rushed in from the north.

The question is do we have enough moisture to work with late Monday morning? That is still uncertain, but it’s possible that there could be a quick coating (especially in northern Rhode Island) if you are looking for that mood setting snow on Christmas Day.

Have a great day! -Pete Mangione