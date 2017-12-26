Colder Today, But With Sunshine

Watch for some icy spots this morning. After the sleet and snow on Christmas, there will likely be some lingering icy spots on area roads.

Here’s a look at some of the snowfall reports from around Rhode Island…

…and a few in nearby Massachusetts.

Today will be fairly quiet, weather-wise. We have a westerly wind flow which will pick up at times. Some lake effect snow streamers may work through New York State and possibly into Northern New England, but we’ll stay dry here in Southeast New England.

Winds could gust between 20 and 30mph, bringing wind chills down into the teens this afternoon. Actual highs will be in the upper 20s.

So, if you’re heading back to the stores or visiting with relatives/friends, bundle up as you head out.

It’ll get much colder later in the week…we’ll have more on that on Eyewitness News and with another blog post later today.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo