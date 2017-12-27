Colder Temperatures Today

Morning lows were in the single digits early this morning in some areas. Fortunately, there wasn’t much wind, so we were spared the bitter cold, for now. Lows in Smithfield were at 1°F and 13° in Providence (as of 6:30am).

Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 20s this afternoon under plenty of sunshine. The winds will pick up a bit, so the wind chills this afternoon will dip down into the teens.

Even colder weather arrives tonight as the winds pick up. Wind chills will likely be dipping down between -5 to -15 Thursday morning. Wind chills may stay below zero all day on Thursday. That’s dangerous cold for people and pets to be outside for more than 15 minutes or so. We’ll have another blog post later today detailing Thursday’s cold.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo