Chance of Snow Saturday & Saturday Night

All week, we’ve been talking about the potential for some snow this weekend. The computer models have been ‘sniffing it out’, and now they are coming closer to a solution of a minor storm to impact our area on Saturday.

Check out the satellite view of the snow north and west of Providence. That’s mostly Christmas Day snow. This weekend, the areas without snow may get the most snow!

Below is the European computer model for Saturday evening, showing an area of low pressure developing and moving south of Long Island.

Most of the day Saturday will be dry, but late afternoon (after 4PM) snow will develop. Temperatures will actually be a little milder on Saturday with highs in the mid 20s.

That low will pass to our south and east Saturday evening with snow continuing to fall. The storm won’t be terribly strong as it makes its closest approach to Rhode Island and Massachusetts, but the storm will become fairly strong as it moves away.

By Sunday morning, the snow will be done, but the winds will be strong as that storm intensifies further. Those winds will create another brutally cold day on Sunday.

Big snowfall amounts are not expected, but a couple inches of snow are possible in Rhode Island and Bristol County, MA. A little bit more in the way of snow is possible over the Cape and Islands. It’ll be cold enough for this to be all snow and once it starts, it will stick to untreated surfaces. Expect slick roads Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo