Frigid with Record Cold Today

Bitter cold has settled into Southern New England and this cold will likely be record-breaking.
Temperatures through the day will be rising from the single digits this morning to the teens this afternoon.
That high of 16° will set a record–the lowest the high temperature has been for the date.
The record is 21° for the lowest high temperature for December 28th. The normal is 39°! So we are certainly well-below average for the date. The record low temperature for today is 4°. We probably won’t hit that.
RELATED INFO \\
- Carbon Monoxide Safety
- Vital Safety Information for Extreme Cold
- Get your car ready for cold weather
- Don’t forget the pets! They feel the cold, too
Not only will it be cold, but winds from the northwest 10-20mph will make it feel worse. Wind chills will remain below zero through the day. Headed out to pick something up for lunch? Wind chills will be around -5!
This evening, we’ll still have some pretty cold temperatures and wind chills below zero.
The winds will diminish through the night but temperatures will fall down to about 3 overnight. Brrr…
Stay warm!
-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo
Know Before You Go: Latest 7 Day Forecast | Pinpoint Weather Blog | Live Pinpoint Doppler 12 Radar | Threat Tracker | Pinpoint Traffic | WPRI.com Flight Tracker | Closings & Delays | Download: Pinpoint Weather App | Download: Eyewitness News App | Sign Up: Weather Alerts