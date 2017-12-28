Live Pinpoint Doppler 12 Weather

Frigid with Record Cold Today

Bitter cold has settled into Southern New England and this cold will likely be record-breaking.

Temperatures through the day will be rising from the single digits this morning to the teens this afternoon.

That high of 16° will set a record–the lowest the high temperature has been for the date.

The record is 21° for the lowest high temperature for December 28th.   The normal is 39°! So we are certainly well-below average for the date.  The record low temperature for today is 4°.  We probably won’t hit that.

Not only will it be cold, but winds from the northwest 10-20mph will make it feel worse.  Wind chills will remain below zero through the day.  Headed out to pick something up for lunch? Wind chills will be around -5!

This evening, we’ll still have some pretty cold temperatures and wind chills below zero.

The winds will diminish through the night but temperatures will fall down to about 3 overnight.  Brrr…

Stay warm!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

