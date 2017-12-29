Snow and Bitter Cold This Weekend

While we are not expecting a big snow storm this weekend, there could be enough to cause some slick road conditions.

A weather system in the middle of the country will advance eastward Friday night with another area of low pressure developing off the Delmarva Peninsula Saturday. This second low will pass to our southeast late Saturday and Saturday night, bringing some snow with it.

Saturday morning will be dry but very cold with temperatures starting out in the single digits. While we’ll likely have some sunshine to start the day, the clouds will quickly take over.

A few flurries are possible near the south coast late Saturday morning, but the best chance of snow arrives later in the afternoon. With temperatures hovering around 20 into the evening, any snow will stick on untreated surfaces, so please drive extra carefully.

The snow will continue until midnight or so, then the skies will clear early Sunday morning. Total snowfall won’t be a lot in the Providence area. An inch or so is possible in the city, and snow amounts will increase the further south you are. Two to four inches of snow are possible near the coast and especially out on Block Island, Cape Cod and the Islands.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Block Island, Cape Cod and the Islands. This is for Saturday at noon to Sunday at 1am.

Beyond this mini-snow storm, more bitter cold arrives. Temperatures on Sunday will struggle to recover into the upper teens. Winds will be fairly strong, too…from the northwest 10-20mph with higher gusts.

Wind chills across the region will be below zero…and that includes in Foxboro where the Patriots will be playing the Jets to try to secure the number one seed in the AFC. Dress in layers with a hat, mittens and a scarf if you plan on going to the game or have to spend an extended period of time outside on Sunday. Gillette Stadium does allow blankets and hand/feet warmers, and it would be wise to take advantage of that!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo