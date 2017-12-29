Winter Weather Advisory Block Island, Less Snow Likely For Rest of Us

New data continues to show a grazing of snow for most of us, with the most snow along the south coast. The heaviest amounts appear like they will be on Block Island where 2-5″ of snow are possible. That being said, some small accumulations are still possible which could lead to some slick roads from Saturday afternoon to Saturday night. Starting time of the snow should be in the early afternoon and most of the snow should be over by midnight.

Keep in mind, for inland spots, especially north of Providence, the snow will likely be light and maybe even stop for periods of time. Along the south coast, snowfall will likely fall at light to moderate rates. There may be sharp cutoff over just s few miles between areas that receive 2″ or more and areas that get only around a dusting to an inch. This cutoff looks like it will setup somewhere just north of the south coast. The snow will be fairly light and fluffy so it will be easier to clear away and shovel (for those that have enough to shovel). than a more typical heavier snow consistency.

COLD CONTINUES, ESPECIALLY SUNDAY INTO NEW YEARS

Winds give us a little break Friday and Saturday, but highs still only be in the upper teens to low 20s. The low pressure responsible for the Saturday light snow will pull just to our east Sunday, and that will ramp up the bitterly cold winds again.

Wind chills will likely fall below zero for the Pats Jets game and for people out celebrating New Years Eve. The record low temperature of -3°(1918) could be challenged as well New Years Eve overnight into New Years Day morning. -Pete Mangione