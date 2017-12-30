Bitterly Cold Wind Chills Return for New Year’s Eve

The little snow storm is pulling away from New England, but it will blow up into a stronger storm as it heads east across the North Atlantic. As that storm departs and strengthens our winds will pick up, making the cold feel only colder.

As anticipated, the higher amounts of snow were found toward the south coasts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

While Jamestown picked up 1.5″, Taunton only picked up a half an inch. Officially at TF Green Airport, 1.5″ of snow fell.

Other snowfall amounts include Portsmouth with 1.5″ and Cranston with an inch.

This snow is going to be around awhile because there is no sign of a warm up in our future…actually no sign of temperatures getting above freezing is in our foreseeable future.

In the wake of the mini-snowstorm, the winds through New England will become fairly strong on Sunday. We’ll have lots of sunshine through the morning with temperatures only slowly rising.

Temperatures will only rebound into the mid-teens early Sunday afternoon, then begin to fall. Feel-like temperatures will also drop below zero. So, if you’re headed to the Pats game on Sunday, bundle up in layers! Bring a blanket, too!

If you are planning on being outside New Year’s Eve, make sure you dress for extreme cold. This will be one of the coldest New Year’s Eves we’ve had here in Southern New England.

At midnight, temperatures will be in the single digits and wind chills will be below zero.

Happy New Year!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo