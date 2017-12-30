Slick Travel Expected This Afternoon into the Evening

More snow today, but this won’t be a big storm. Still, travel could become difficult this afternoon and evening as every flake will likely stick.

An area of low pressure will move from the Delmarva Peninsula this morning to our southeast tonight. Ahead of the low, snow will overspread the region this afternoon.

We had a beautiful start to the day with a very colorful sunrise. This morning, the orangey winter sky reflected on Narragansett Bay near North Kingstown.

The clouds will thicken through the morning, however, and a few flurries are possible mid-day.

The snow becomes widespread through the afternoon and into the evening. Untreated roads could become slick and visibility could be reduced. Please drive extra carefully this afternoon and evening.

The snow begins to wind down between 9 and 10pm, and skies will begin to clear toward midnight. That area of low pressure will be strengthening as it pulls away and our winds will be strengthening. It’ll be brutally cold again on Sunday.

In the Providence area, we’ll get about 1″ of very fluffy snow. South of the city, 1-2″ is possible with 2-4″ along the immediate south coast and on the islands, including Block Island. Less snow is expected north of the city.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo