Patriots Game Weather and Cold Weather Stats

UPDATE: The game time temperature in Foxboro was 13° today, making today’s game the coldest regular season home game in Patriots history, beating the 1977 game against the Dolphins. The game against the Titans in 2004 was a playoff game…the temperature was 4° for that game. #patriots #jets

PREVIOUS BLOG POST FOLLOWS:

The last game of the regular season for the Patriots is extremely important because they could lock up the number one seed in the AFC. A win does that for them. The New York Jets are in town for what will be one of the coldest football games ever played in Foxboro.

While people are tailgating, wind chills will be around -3 in Foxboro and below zero pretty much everywhere in Southern New England.

At kickoff, wind chills will be dropping to around -9.

The game time temperature will be around 15°, but with the strong winds, it’ll feel like it’s well below zero through the game.

On your way back to the car, you’ll still be encountering wind chills close to -10, and as the temperatures drop in the evening, wind chills will be dropping even farther.

This game against the Jets won’t be the coldest ever played at Gillette Stadium. You may remember the coldest…it was a playoff game against the Tennessee Titans in January of 2004. The coldest game ever played in Foxboro according to Patriots.com was against the Miami Dolphins in 1977. Here’s a list of the top 5 coldest Patriots home games.

The Pats won all five of those games; however, another 20° playoff game against Baltimore in 2010 resulted in an ugly loss. Die hard Pats fans may also recall another Patriots loss when the temperature was 20°…that was against the Los Angeles Rams in 1989.

It’s probably no secret that the Patriots, especially during the Tom Brady era, are very good in the cold.

Since 2001:

When the temperature is 20° or colder, the Pats are 4-1.

When the temperature is 32° or colder, the Pats are 30-8.

The Patriots have never lost a game (home or away) with wind chills below zero (3-0)

Go Patriots!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo