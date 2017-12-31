Potentially Dangerous Wind Chills into New Year’s Day

Brutal and potentially dangerous wind chills are anticipated tonight into New Year’s Day. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service as wind chills are expected to drop to -20. If appropriate precautions aren’t taken, the combination of the cold air and the wind could cause frost bite and hypothermia. If you are going to be spending more than 15 to 20 minutes outside, make sure you dress in layers with a hat, mittens and a scarf. Frost bite and hypothermia can start within 30 minutes with the wind chills expected tonight and Monday.

That advisory is for a good portion of our area including the cites of Providence, Fall River and New Bedford and begins at 8PM this evening. At 8PM, the feel like temperatures will begin to fall between 10 and 15 below zero.

Through the evening, as temperatures fall and strong winds continue, wind chills will continue to plummet. By midnight, they’ll be close to -15 across much of the area.

At midnight, actual temperatures will be in the single digits, but wind chills will continue to drop as the ball drops.

RELATED INFO \\

By dawn, temperatures will be around zero, and our computer models are indicating that the feel-like temps will be approaching -20 to -25 in our area!

They’ll still be at dangerous levels even at noon on New Years Day!

Please respect these dangerous wind chill levels, and have a healthy and happy New Year.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo