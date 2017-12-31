Wind Chill Advisory Expanded…Dangerous Wind Chills Expected

Wind Chills are expected to reach dangerous levels tonight and Monday. The Wind Chill Advisory has been expanded to include all of Rhode Island (except for Block Island) and all of Southeastern Massachusetts.

This evening, if you are planning on being outside, take proper precautions to avoid frost bite and hypothermia. Dress in layers and wear a hat, mittens and a scarf. At midnight, the wind chills will be around -14 with actual temperatures around 8°. Skies will be clear, but watch for ice underfoot.

For New Year’s Day, wind chills could be as low as -20 in the morning and only rising to 0 to -5 in the afternoon. The sunshine we’ll have will be basically ineffective sunshine.

Be safe and Happy New Year!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo