Frigid Back to School Forecast

After a week off from school, many kids are headed back to the classrooms on Tuesday. Those who take the bus in the morning will wait for their ride to school in frigid temperatures.

Temperatures Tuesday morning will be in the single digits but wind chills be dipping below zero for the third consecutive morning. The record low for Tuesday is -4. We won’t have record cold, but it will brutally cold.

Some schools in Southern New England have delayed the start to school so kids don’t have wait in the cold. Kids should be bundled up Tuesday morning with a warm coat, mittens and a scarf, especially if they will be waiting for a bus.

In the afternoon, it won’t be as cold with highs in the low 20s. Wind chills will be above 0, too.

A snow and wind storm on Thursday could make travel difficult and even more frigid air is expected Friday and through the weekend.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo