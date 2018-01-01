Frigid Weather Continues Today, Snow Possible Thursday

Good morning from chief meteorologist Tony Petrarca..

JUST IN: Wind Chill Advisory has been extended until 1PM Today. Wind chills will range from -5 to -15 below zero during that time.

Today marks day number 7 of frigid temperatures which started back on Christmas. No relief expected for Today with wind chills running below zero, even with all day sunshine. The worst of the wind chills will occur this morning, ranging from 10 to 20 below zero. Wind chills this afternoon will range from zero to 5 below at times.



Low temps this morning where in the single digits to below zero…..Highs Today only around 15 degrees

MONDAY AFTERNOON FORECAST



Temperatures Tonight will fall back into the single digits and getting close to zero by Tuesday dawn. Another very cold day Tuesday, especially during the morning

We will see a brief moderation in temperatures Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Meanwhile all eyes on the offshore waters Thursday as a major storm is expected off the East coast. Still too early to determine exact track. A storm track closer to the coast would bring excessive wind and snow…..a track further offshore would keep snow amounts at a minimum. Stay tuned for updates next few days.



Another re-enforcing shot of bitter cold air moves in Friday and into the weekend along with gusty winds and sub-zero wind chills thru Sunday morning



Tony Petrarca