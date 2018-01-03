Winter Storm Warnings, Blizzard Warnings Issued Ahead of Thursday Storm

WEDNESDAY MORNING (1/3/18) UPDATE: All of the ingredients are coming together for a major winter storm to impact southeastern New England on Thursday.

WHAT’S NEW:

With the first flakes less than 24 hours away, the Winter Storm Watch from yesterday has been upgraded to a “Winter Storm Warning” in RI and a “Blizzard Warning” for much of southeastern MA.

White out conditions are expected in RI and Southeastern MA, even in areas that currently are not under a Blizzard Warning. Here’s the definition of a blizzard:

I tweaked our accumulation map slightly. While most areas will likely end up with 8-12″ of snow, I am thinking that a few spots may end up with over a 1ft of snow.

TIMING:

The timing hasn’t changed. The snow is expected to begin in the early morning hours of Thursday and turn heavier through the morning and afternoon before tapering off in the evening.

That means impacts to both commutes are expected as travel will become difficult, if not impossible, at times. I would anticipate widespread school cancellations, too.

POWER OUTAGES:

This is going to be a strong storm with potentially damaging wind gusts and power outages. While widespread outages are not anticipated, I would prepare to lose power just in case.

FRIGID TEMPERATURES FRIDAY INTO WEEKEND

Another blast of arctic air follows in the wake of Thursday’s storm. Wind chills will be well below zero Friday with temperatures near zero both Saturday and Sunday at dawn.