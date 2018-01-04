Bitter, Dangerous Cold To Follow the Snowstorm

Strong northwest winds will take over Thursday night and Friday and much colder air will return to Southern New England.



Temperatures Friday will start in the single digits and only rise to about 12° during the day. Wind chills Friday morning will be back below zero.

While we had a short return to ‘warmth’ into the 20s and more manageable feel like temperatures, the bitter cold will be around through the day on Friday.

Temperatures will get only colder through the weekend. In fact, record cold is possible Saturday and Sunday and wind chills will reach dangerous levels. Wind Chill Watches have been posted for most of our area.

Wind chills Saturday morning could be down to -20° Saturday morning with actual temperatures around zero or just below. Remember, frost bite and hypothermia can begin within 30 minutes with wind chills this low. Take precautions if you have to spend an extended period of time outdoors Friday night and Saturday. Wear a hat, mittens and a scarf as well as warm jacket…and dress in layers!

The Wind Chill Watch extends into Saturday afternoon when wind chills will still be far below zero.

Four record temperatures could fall over the weekend. On Saturday, both the low temperature and the coldest high temperature records could be broken. We are forecasting temperatures lower than the records for January 6th.

On Sunday, we are forecasting a record low temperature. The afternoon high may not be the coldest ever for the date, but it will be one of the coldest, for sure.

Judging by the stats above, 1912 was a very cold year, and obviously 2018 is a pretty cold year, so far. Stay warm!!!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo