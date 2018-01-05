Record Coastal Flooding in MA… Why Not RI?

As bad as the flooding was in Boston Harbor and Cape Cod Bay yesterday, Rhode Island’s shore was spared… in fact, we were never concerned about storm surge flooding at our coast or along Narragansett and Buzzards Bay. The reason? The winds.

The images of the storm surge flooding in Massachusetts during Thursday’s snowstorm were incredible.

Cars floating down Boston streets, mini-icebergs breaking through seawalls in Scituate, and icy waters crashing against homes in Duxbury and Lynn

Check out what floated by this Duxbury home during Thursday’s flooding. It was a Christmas decoration in a neighbor’s yard. pic.twitter.com/HQbZRnFXub — Robert Goulston (@rgoulston) January 5, 2018

The National Guard even had to be called in to rescue people from cars and homes being inundated by flood waters.

Click here for a link for all of the storm reports sent into the National Weather Service during the coastal flooding

A couple of factors led to the moderate to major flooding in those Massachusetts communities:

Rapid Intensification of the Storm

Height of storm coinciding with high tide

An astronomically high tide cycle

But the biggest factor determining which coastal communities saw flooding and which didn’t had to do with the track of the storm and the wind direction at the coast because of that track. The storm tracked about 75-100 miles southeast of Nantucket. There is a counter-clockwise flow of air around areas of low pressure… so that made our dominant wind direction at the height of the storm from the north-northeast. Those “onshore” winds pushed water toward the coast of MA. Conversely, the winds were “offshore” for the Rhode Island coast.

That meant north and northeastern facing coastlines had an inundation of water, while our south and southeastern facing shorelines did not see a storm surge.