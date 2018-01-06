Bitter Cold into Sunday, But a Warm Up is Ahead

We’ve got major improvements in the temperature department ahead, but before we get there, we have more dangerous cold, and we could potentially break a 106-year-old temperature record.

Temperatures overnight are expected to fall below zero pretty much everywhere in Southern New England. Below is a computer model projection of temperature for 7AM Sunday.

We are expecting a low Sunday morning of -5° in Providence. That could be a record breaker. The low temperature record for January 7th is -1 set back in 1912, so a very old record could fall Sunday morning. However, it will feel much colder than -5.

Northwest winds of 10-20mph will bring wind chill factors down to dangerous levels.

Wind Chill Advisories have been posted for our area for into Sunday morning. Wind chills will be dipping down to -20, at times. Those feel-like temperatures could be potentially dangerous as any exposed skin could be frostbit within 30 minutes. If you have to spend a prolonged period outside into Sunday morning, please dress for the cold.

Looking ahead, we do have a warm-up ahead. In fact, we may see temperatures crack the freezing mark each day from Monday through Saturday next week.

That temperature forecast for Monday would mark the first time Providence cracks the freezing mark since Christmas Day!

That would make it 14 days straight at 32° or below in Providence. The record is 18 days at the freezing mark or below (1961).

Of course, there’s a price we pay for warmer weather moving in, and that is some precipitation. Be sure to check out our 7Day Futurecast and watch Eyewitness News for the latest on the timing of that precipitation.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo