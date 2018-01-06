Brutally Cold Wind Chills This Weekend

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 10AM Sunday. This means that wind chills will range between -5° and -25° during this time. Actual temperatures will be staying in the single digits and low teens for high temperatures on Saturday. On Saturday afternoon, wind gusts between 30-40 mph are likely so blowing and drifting snow are also possible creating some visibility issues at times. If you do have to be out cover every square inch of skin!

Wind Chill Cast

Wind chills will stay well below zero through Sunday morning, with a slight improvement by Sunday afternoon when wind chills could at least go slightly above zero.

So Sunday afternoon will still be cold, just not quite as bad as Saturday.

MORE COLD RECORDS?

A couple of records could fall this weekend:

Saturday Record Low: 1° (1996)

Saturday Coldest High Temperature Record:: 11° (1912)

Sunday Record Low: -1 (1912)

Record or no record, it will be a very cold weekend! We finally get out of the deep freeze next week with highs potentially in the upper 40s by Friday with the chance of rain showers. -Pete Mangione