Record Breaking Cold Sunday, But Changes Are Coming

A new record has been set for Sunday: the temperature dipped to -3°F on Sunday morning breaking the old record of -1°F set in 1912! Much of our area dropped well below zero Sunday morning as well:

Sunday afternoon won’t be quite as bad as Sunday morning because winds will lighten a bit down to around 5-10 mph by the afternoon.

This means wind chills should be able to make it above zero. That’s obviously still cold but not quite as bad as Saturday and Sunday morning.

On Monday evening, snow showers are likely, potentially even mixing with rain at the coast.

Therefore, there could be a few slick spots on Monday evening. We will keep a close eye on the timing; this could affect the later part of the Monday evening commute but we are not expecting much in the way of snow accumulation. Any precipitation that falls should move out by early Tuesday morning; that will leave us with sunny skies on Tuesday and highs in the upper 30s .

A MELTING TREND

In addition to a little melting at the start of the work week, we will be able to do even more from the middle to the end of the week. Highs by Thursday and Friday will rise into the 40s and potentially low 50s with the chance for rain showers Friday into Saturday.

If this trend holds up, our snow pack will be quite a bit lower by the end of the week into next weekend. Have a good weekend! -Pete Mangione