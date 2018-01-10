Flood Watch Friday And Saturday. Icy By Sat. Evening.

From Chief meteorologist Tony R Petrarca @tony_tpetrarca

A surge of milder air expected Thursday through early Saturday morning, followed by a “flash freeze” Saturday evening creating icy conditions.

Complex storm system will bring 1-3 inches of rain Friday morning thru early Saturday morning. The combination of melting snow, some clogged storm drains, and hard frozen ground will create some street and urban flooding. The soil right now is frozen and “hard” and not very absorbent. Water will be forced to run off rather than being absorbed into the soil. This is one factor that will enhance street flooding . Low lying yards (lawn), water can sometimes “pool” into one area during heavy rain. “Backyard” flooding is possible on “some” properties.

If you live near a snow clogged storm drain, try to clear it out before Friday

Potential for localized street and urban flooding Friday into Saturday. 1 to 3 inches of rain expected at that time

WEATHER TIME LINE…THURSDAY INTO THE WEEKEND

With very mild damp air passing over the colder snow pack, DENSE FOG is likely late Thursday into Friday Night

ICE CONCERNS SATURDAY EVENING AND NIGHT:

Despite very mild temperatures Thursday into early Saturday morning , a rapid drop in temperature is expected by early Saturday evening. There is the risk of some freezing mist and drizzle by early Saturday evening. Also any standing water, slush or wet roads will freeze solid into ice., Untreated surfaces will become very slippery, drive with caution.

PATRIOTS GAME SATURDAY NIGHT

We have made some changes to the forecast. With colder air by early Saturday evening some freezing drizzle or mist is anticipated during the start of the game. Also be careful driving to and from the game. Untreated roads will be icy. Dress for cold damp icy weather

Tony Petrarca, Chief Meteorologist