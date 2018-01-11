Storm Update: “High Impact” Weather Friday And Saturday

From Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca:

Storm on the way fro Friday and Saturday will bring a variety of high impact weather. Snow is not expected.

Street Flooding risk along with Saturday Evening icing remains High. There is a 50% risk that smaller rivers may reach flood stage by Saturday. Also a moderate risk of strong wind gusts (40-55 mph) Friday Evening and again early Saturday morning.



Weather Timeline Friday into Saturday

Currently tracking tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Bahamas headed out way, This will help to fuel heavier rain

Rainfall amounts from Friday to Saturday morning will range from 1,5 to 3 inches with isolated 4 inch amounts. Rain is light Friday morning but much heavier Friday evening into early Saturday morning.



There is a higher risk that “smaller” rivers and streams will flood by late Friday night into Saturday. Larger rivers like the Pawtuxet and Blackstone should be able to handle the heavy rain, HOWEVER, they will still need to be closely monitored too. Water levels will continue to rise even as the rain stops Saturday afternoon



Forecast for Pawcatuck River Westerly RI: Flooding possible here by Saturday AM

Forecast for Wood River Hope Valley RI. Flooding possible here by Saturday AM

Despite some rain and dense fog Friday morning, flooding is not expected yet during morning commute

Rain becomes steadier and heavier during the afternoon hours. Very mild with dense fog continuing.

Heaviest rain looks like Friday evening. The risk of street flooding will bed highest at this time and extending into early Saturday morning

Strong wind gusts Friday Evening and night with gusts up to 50+ mph, especially along the coast. Gusts of this magnitude could bring localized power outages

Tony Petrarca