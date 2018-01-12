New Advisories Issued for Today, Saturday

New wind and winter weather headlines have been issued by the National Weather Service this morning. This is in response to the storm system that will bring a variety of weather hazards: heavy rain, strong wind gusts, flooding, freezing drizzle and a flash freeze.

Here are the new advisories issued this morning:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Inland areas TIMING: Late morning to evening THREAT: Light freezing drizzle IMPACTS: Slick Travel



WIND ADVISORY: Southeastern MA TIMING: This Evening to Saturday Morning THREAT: South gusts up to 50mph IMPACT: Isolated wind damage and power outages



These advisories are in addition to the “Flood Watch” which is in effect across all of southern New England from now until 1pm on Saturday.

Let’s get to the details:

This morning our complex storm system is moving into the eastern part of the US… stretching from the eastern Great Lakes to the Deep South.

RAIN:

Initially rain will be spotty and light, but by afternoon and evening, the steadier and heavier rain will move in. Downpours, isolated thunder, street and poor drainage flooding all expected through early Saturday.

AMOUNTS: 1-3″ Inches likely, isolated amounts to 4″ Possible

HEAVIEST: 5 PM Friday to 8 AM Saturday

IMPACTS: Street and poor drainage flooding, isolated river/stream flooding. Pawcatuck River in Westerly is currently the only local river to see minor flooding from this event.



WIND:

The strongest winds are expected from late this afternoon through early Saturday morning, coinciding with the heaviest rain and the approach and passage of a center of low pressure.

The winds will initially be from the south, with the highest risk of damaging wind gusts along the southeastern MA coast. In addition, there is a chance for some gusts to 50 along the RI shore.

TEMPERATURES: Get ready for a roller coaster ride!

FRIDAY: It’s mild all day today with temperatures in the 50s to near 60 at spots. The warm and unseasonably muggy air will melt and evaporate the snow pack, leading to an increased risk for street flooding and quick rises in our local rivers and streams. In addition, foggy conditions will continue.

SATURDAY: From very mild air in the morning to plunging temperatures in the afternoon.

That rapid drop in temperatures will make us prone to a “flash freeze”. Any standing water, slush or moisture on the roads will turn to ice Saturday afternoon and evening making untreated surfaces very slippery.

Patriots Forecast: It’s looking COLD for the patriots game. Not AS cold as the last time the Pats faced off against the Titans in the playoffs, but temperatures will be in the 20s, so dress for a chilly night. Roads and sidewalk will be slippery traveling too and from the game, too. Use caution driving and walking.