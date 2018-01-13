As Temperatures Plunge, Ice Threat Moves In

Most of the heavy rain is now over, however this is still a lot of standing water out there. Here are some rainfall amounts from earlier today:

Actually, the rainfall from Friday was a record-breaker at TF Green for that day.

***A FLOOD WARNING continues for the Pawtuxet River at Cranston, the Wood River at Hope Valley, and northern Bristol County Massachusetts. It has expired for the rest of our area.

WIND

The wind advisory has expired, although there are still some gusts around 30 mph are still possible today.. Remember, 2 hands on the steering wheel, especially traveling over places like the Newport or Jamestown Bridge! One positive thing about the wind: it may help dry out some of the moisture. This is not meant to minimize the threat, but there is a potential that it will reduce the coverage of ice.

ICY ROAD THREAT LATER

There is a chance of some freezing drizzle in northern Rhode Island into the early afternoon. Temperatures will also start to drop rapidly into the afternoon as a cold front drags in a MUCH colder air mass. We will likely go below freezing in parts of northwestern Rhode Island (especially north and west of 295) by this afternoon, and ALL of the area will be below freezing by late this evening. So even though the Winter Weather Advisory does not cover the south coast, icy roads are possible here as well by tonight.

Of course, this is not a good combination as there will likely still be a lot of water on the roads. There may be some very slick side roads, sidewalks, and parking lots…even main roads and highways will have to be watched. Be careful going to and from the Pats game and dress for a cold night at the game!

We will have more updates throughout the day. -Pete Mangione