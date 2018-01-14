Cold Start To Week, Snow Possible Mid-Week

What a difference a day makes! Temperatures on Sunday morning were about 40 degrees colder than on Saturday morning. Highs will generally stay in the 20s for today and Monday, so don’t look for the 60s to return anytime soon!

Some ocean effect snow will likely move onto parts of Cape Cod, the eastern Massachusetts coast, and even the Boston south shore late Sunday into Monday.night. A coating to an inch or 2 is possible is these spots.

It’s even possible that a few of these flurries hold together and make it into our area on Monday for Martin Luther King Day, although no accumulation is expected for our area.

Mid-Week Snow Outlook

Some snow accumulations are possible for our area late Tuesday night into Thursday morning. This does not mean it will be snowing non-stop during this time, in fact it’s possible 2 rounds of snow could move through. One round overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, and a second round Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Several inches of accumulation are possible, but it really depends on the track that this system ultimately takes, and we just don’t know the specifics yet. A key part of the forecast will be how close and how strong low pressure tracks to our coast. Another complication is the potential for some mixing to rain along the south coast. You know the routine, stay tuned for updates! -Pete Mangione