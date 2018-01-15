Mid-Week Storm Brings Snow, Some Rain into RI/SE MA

Low pressure developing near the coastline will give us a chance for accumulating snow mid-week. The big question–the storm track and what that means for the potential for a changeover or mix with rain for some.

A clipper system over the middle of the nation on this Martin Luther King, Jr Day will move into the northeast on Tuesday. Before making it into New England it’s energy is shifted off-shore, and a new coastal storm will develop. It’s nowhere near the strength or size of the storm that brought the heavy snow 2 weeks ago. But it could throw enough wintry weather our way to may travel difficult on Wednesday.

New this morning, the National Weather Service has put much of northeastern, central and western MA under a “Winter Storm Watch”. That means there is the potential for 6″ or more of snow.

So far, no watches or advisories have been issued for southeastern New England, where lower amounts are projected, especially where we see the snow mix with or change to rain for a time.

Here’s a look at what we expect for Wednesday:

With light snow breaking out as the cold front approaches on Thursday evening, with more widespread precipitation—snow and rain— likely by Wednesday morning.

The temperatures may warm up enough to to see the snow mix with and change to rain for a time Wednesday morning.

Before tapering off by early Wednesday evening.

The big question is how far inland the rain/snow line pushes. Based on the potential for a period of rain or a rain/snow mix, I’ve kept amounts at the shore lower than inland spots. Please check back for updates as these numbers will likely need to be adjusted before Wednesday.