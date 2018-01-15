More Snow Late Tuesday Night Into Wednesday

Good evening from Chief meteorologist Tony Petrarca.. @tony_tpetrarca



A damp wind off the ocean is producing light snow showers and freezing drizzle across parts of southeast Mass this evening from New Bedford to Plymouth to Cape Cod. Getting reports of some slippery roads here. This is not the same weather system that will bring snow to the rest of our area on early Wednesday morning

WINTER STORM WATCH for areas well north and west of Providence late Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon. While all locations will see accumulating snow, the most snow will fall in the “blue shaded” watch area.

WEATHER TIME LINE TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY. The Wednesday morning commute is expected to be very slow. Snow starts “late” Tuesday Nights. Steadiest snow from early Wednesday morning until early afternoon.



SNOW ACCUMULATION FORECAST by Wednesday evening. This forecast map may need adjustments next 24 hours so please check back for updates. Not a “block-buster” storm, but enough snow will fall to make this “high impact” in terms of travel by early Wednesday morning .



PRECIPITATION TYPE: While most of the storm will be all snow, there will be a brief transition to rain and sleet south of Providence, (pink shading on map), for a short time. A switch back to all snow is expected before the precipitation ends early Wednesday evening

Tony Petrarca