Snow, Mix to Impact Wednesday Morning Commute

The ingredients are coming together for a bout of wintry weather starting tonight and lasting into at least early Wednesday afternoon. While it’s not a “major” storm, it will lead to slow and slick travel on Wednesday, especially during the typical morning commute time.

New: the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most areas, and a Winter Storm Warning for northwest RI.

Here’s what we expect to see for snowfall before the mix with or change to rain:

Accumulations: Highest totals will be areas north and west of Providence that stay all snow, with lesser amounts near the coast where snow changes to rain in the morning.

4-7″ Northwest RI, including Foster, Glocester, Burrillville, North Smithfield

2-4″ Providence metro, including Providence, Pawtucket, Woonsocket, Warwick, Cranston, East Providence, Bristol, Fall River, Coventry

1-2″ Coast, including Newport, New Bedford, Narragansett, Westerly

The latest model guidance overnight has trended west and brings the weak storm system very near or over Nantucket.

That closer track allows for an influx of warmer ocean air at the shore, and generally leads to a “mixed bag” of precipitation types, especially south of Providence. How far inland the rain/snow line lifts will determine whether the Providence metro area sees on the higher or lower end of what we’re forecasting. We’ll be closely monitoring it.

Regardless, the time from 5AM to 10AM will see significant travel impacts, including reduced visibility and snow-covered, slushy roads.

Conditions will improve through the afternoon as the wintry weather ends. That said, lingering impacts will likely be felt into the evening.