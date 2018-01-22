Wind and Dense Fog Advisories

Fog will become fairly widespread through the night, but it will be thick where there is still snow on the ground. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for areas north and west of Providence from Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Visibilities will frequently be less than 1/4 mile in communities like Woonsocket, Burrillville, Foster and Scituate. Please drive slolwy and extra carefully with your headlights on.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Tuesday from 11am to 7pm. Southerly winds could gust between 40 and 55mph, especially in or around heavy rainfall. These winds could cause isolated pockets of wind damage and isolated power outages.

Rainfall on Tuesday could range between 1 and 2 inches here in Southern New England. Some street and poor drainage flooding is possible.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo