Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Gusts Today

UPDATE: The Dense Fog Advisory has been cancelled. That portion of the blog has been deleted….

The heaviest of the rain and the strongest of the winds will move through Southern New England late Tuesday morning through the afternoon. Street and poor drainage flooding as well as some isolated power outages are possible.

A strong cold front will push through Southern New England this afternoon and early evening. Ahead of it is very moist and mild air. Behind the front is cooler and drier air, which will arrive tonight.

Expect periods of rain through the afternoon. Rain could come down heavily at times and with some fog in place, driving visibility could be poor. In addition, some street and poor drainage flooding is possible. A thunderstorm or two are possible this afternoon. Temperatures today will be in the 50s, so it’ll feel a little like spring!

Rainfall amounts will be generally around one inch but some isolated higher amounts are possible.

In addition to some heavy rain, strong wind gusts are possible. There’s a river of strong winds above our heads at approximately 2500 feet. The heavy rain could bring down some of that wind and gusts to 55mph are possible late Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon. These winds will be from the south.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7PM.

Most of the rain should be out of Rhode Island by 5PM, but roads will be wet for the evening commute.

Winds will lighten up through the early evening, too.

Skies will clear tonight and Wednesday will be dry but much cooler.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo