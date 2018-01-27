Plowable Snow Possible Early Next Week

There is a chance of a plowable snowfall late Monday into Tuesday. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty in both the timing and snowfall amounts so this is something we will have to monitor and give you a more specific forecast in the next couple of days.

First, let’s briefly discuss the weekend. We actually had some reports of black ice and slick roads this morning as mild moist air collided with colder air. Today will be mild with low 50s inland and upper 40s at the south coast. Winds will be picking up today, with gust of 30-35 mph possible from the later morning into the afternoon.

Showers arrive late tonight and continue into Sunday. Sunday should not be a washout as most of the showers should fall during the morning and be gone by the afternoon. However, some clouds and maybe even a shower could linger at the south coast into the early afternoon.

A disturbance swinging in from the northwest will try to merge with on offshore frontal boundary early next week. The question is, how do these features merge together?

One of the more reliable computer models has the features merging together a little too far offshore to give us a big storm, although we do get grazed in this scenario.

However, it’s possible that future runs of this model (and other models) will pull this entire setup further west….if that happens then we would have a plowable snowfall on our hands!

In the big snowstorm we had several weeks ago, it looked like it was going to initially miss us to the east, but then it eventually trended further west.

If this storm does materialize, it doesn’t look as big as the one a few weeks ago. But stay tuned, there are obviously a lot of details to this forecast that we will be adding this weekend. -Pete Mangione