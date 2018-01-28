Accumulating Snow Possible Monday into Tuesday

More snow is headed our way. At this point, our next bout with the white stuff won’t bring a major impact to the area, but slick roads are possible.

Snow (and rain) could develop Monday afternoon and continue.into the early evening, especially near the south coasts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts. This snow likely won’t stick to the roads right away because the pavement will be fairly warm from recent warm temperatures. Highs Monday will be around 40.

Through Monday evening, the air and roads will cool as the snow becomes a little more widespread.

Most of the accumulating snow will fall late Monday evening into early Tuesday morning as a center of low pressure rides along an offshore front.

For the Tuesday morning commute, light snow could still be falling and roads could be slick.

Most of the snow should be winding down by noon on Tuesday and skies will partially clear through the afternoon.

Forecasting the accumulations is tricky at this stage in the game. It looks like most of the snow will fall east of Providence with 1-3″ possible between Providence and New Bedford, including Fall River and Newport. Farther east, 3-6″ is possible over Cape Cod and the Islands. Less snow is expected north and west of Providence.

Where the most snow is expected, a Winter Weather Advisory has been posted by the National Weather Service.

Please check back to further forecasts as slight variations in the track and strength of this storm could change the snow accumulations dramatically.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo