Showers for Part of Sunday, Snow Possible Late Monday

Showers will stick around for the first half of Sunday, and then move out this afternoon. If you are in northern Rhode Island, there will likely be some rain-free time even for part of this morning. Along the south coast. off/on showers may stick around until the middle of the afternoon. Some breaks of sun are possible later this afternoon, especially for areas north of Providence.

Snow This Week?

Data coming in this morning suggests we will get grazed by an offshore snowstorm….so the chance of a plowable snow is decreasing but there still could be some accumulations, especially east of New Bedford out towards Cape Cod.

With rain/snow possible late Monday into Monday night, there could be some slick spots but little to no accumulation is expected for our area. That being said, PLEASE check back with us this weekend and Monday morning. The offshore storm is still close enough to be watched carefully. There could be some snow showers around for Tuesday morning….if the system were to track closer than the snow could last longer into the day on Tuesday.

Groundhog Day Storm?

There are signs of a possible snowstorm Friday into Saturday, and Friday happens to be Groundhog Day! If you are a snow-lover, we do have a few of the ingredients going for us with a cold shot of air mid-week and an active jet stream towards the end of the week. .

But when we are this many days away from this possible storm, it’s too early to go into details…it’s possible that it ends up a complete miss. We will continue to bring you updates throughout the week.

-Pete Mangione