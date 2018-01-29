Snow Will Create Some Slick Roads Tuesday Morning

Roads could become slick Tuesday morning as we’re expecting some snow.

An area of low pressure is moving north-northeastward along the east coast. As the low gets closer, we’ll see precipitation overspread most of the region. Initially, the precipitation could be a mix of rain and snow, but it will turn to all snow.

The precip will move inland through the evening. The Cape may see mainly rain at first, but eventually they’ll see all snow as the atmosphere cools.

Snow will continue through evening and night, for a good portion of our viewing area. Snow intensities will be generally light to moderate, but some bands of slightly heavier snow are possible over Southeast Massachusetts.

As the early part of the Tuesday morning commute begins, snow will likely be a little more widespread.

While we’re not expecting large amounts of snow, there will be enough that roads could be slick first thing Tuesday morning. School cancellations will probably be few and far between, but some school delays are possible.

The snow will begin to taper off after 7AM, and skies may actually clear Tuesday afternoon.

Snowfall amounts will be around 1″ or so in Providence with less to the west. The most snow will be found east of Providence and especially over Southeast Massachusetts. Cape Cod could see 3-5″ of snow.

In the areas where the most snow could fall, there is a Winter Weather Advisory.

Winds won’t be too much of a factor in our area, but a Wind Advisory has been issued. Winds from the north of 20-30mph with gusts to 50mph. The strongest of the winds will be just after midnight. Some isolated power outages are possible. Winds could gust to 35mph in Rhode Island and nearby Massachusetts.

So, in a nutshell, light mixed precipitation is expected Tuesday evening with the steadiest snow late evening through the night. Some gusty winds are possible with some isolated power outages, especially over eastern Massachusetts. Slick roads are possible Monday night and Tuesday morning.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo