Snow Winds Down This Afternoon

Some lingering light to moderate bands of snow will be exiting the region through the afternoon, and we’ll see improvements as we head into the evening. Roads, however, will remain messy and slick.

The evening commute should feature dry skies, and we may actually see some breaks of sunshine around sunset. Still, expect secondary roads and side streets to be slick.

Most snowfall reports from around the area have ranged between 6 and 8″. The combination of a very fluffy snow and unexpectedly persistent snow bands brought Southern New England more snow than anticipated. The computer guidance we get to make the forecasts is very good. Sometimes, it’s off. This was one of those times.

Temperatures this afternoon and evening will fall through the 20s and overnight lows will be in the teens. Expect any untreated roads and walkways to be slick.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo